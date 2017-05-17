More delays for Burlington mall redevelopment

After delays and lawsuits, a new hang-up has the Burlington mall developer saying he's tired of waiting to break ground.

A group that has long opposed many parts of the project is now appealing a zoning permit. That group takes issue with the project's size, the amount of parking and the height of the building, which will be 14-stories tall.

It's a $225 million project that-- when finished-- will replace the current, aging mall with new retail and office spaces, as well as several hundred apartments.

Right now, the Burlington Town Center mall says they're losing $270,000 per month in rent, and this appeal could extend those losses. They say it also means a delay in construction, which is scheduled to start in early July.

An attorney for the opposition group also requested a stay, which would temporarily halt the project from moving forward.

Mall developer Don Sinex says he's confident the court will be on his side.

"We think that the community understands the importance of this development. We think it will be handled in a timely fashion as a result of that and this will be concluded sometime soon. I'm not too worried about the time," Sinex said.

If the court dismisses the appeal, they can get the rest of the permits they need and Sinex says demolition will begin in June. But if not, Sinex is asking the court to implement a $25 million bond on the opposition group to protect any potential losses. The attorney for the group that opposes parts of this project says they already filed responses this week saying they're opposed to the bond and that Sinex's claimed losses are overstated.

Related Stories:

Zoning court appeal threatens Burlington mall project

Board upholds approval for Burlington mall redevelopment

Board approves Burlington Town Center Mall redevelopment plans

Parking, traffic concerns voiced at Burlington Town Center redevelopment meeting

Burlington lawyers: Toss suit challenging mall funding vote

Mall owner wants faster pace in process to make $250M makeover

Public weighs in on proposed changes to Burlington Town Center Mall

Opponents sue to overturn Burlington mall redevelopment vote

Burlington voters approve zoning changes for mall

Burlington mall revisions 'pedestrian-focused'

Environmental groups support Burlington mall redevelopment project

Opposition grows to Burlington redevelopment proposal

City Council to vote on part of Burlington mall project

Burlington City Council approves skyline zoning change

Mall redevelopment could include Burlington's tallest building

New details on Burlington mall redevelopment

UVM Medical Center agrees to lease office space in Burlington mall

Developer talks plans for Burlington's Town Center Mall

Mall owner wants faster pace in process to make $250M makeover

Public weighs in on proposed changes to Burlington Town Center Mall