Police: Vt. woman drunk when she crashed with child in car

Police say a Bennington woman was drunk when she crashed her car with a child inside.

It happened early Wednesday morning on Route 7 in Pownal. Vermont State Police say Shannon Pinsonneault, 24, was headed north with a young child in her car when she drove off the road and hit a telephone pole. There were no serious injuries.

Investigators say Pinsonneault was drunk. She's charged with DUI and cruelty to a child.