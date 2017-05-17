Quantcast

GOP governors Baker, Scott urge US to commit to climate deal

BOSTON (AP) - Republican governors from two New England states are urging President Donald Trump to continue the United States' commitment to the Paris Climate Agreement.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker and Vermont Gov. Phil Scott said in a letter Wednesday to Energy Secretary Rick Perry that maintaining the commitment to the agreement and to U.S. leadership on climate change will help protect future generations.

The governors say their states have worked to combat climate change by reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

They say both states have felt the effects of climate change in rising sea levels, increasingly severe flooding, heat waves, droughts and decline in snow cover - threatening both residents and local economies.

Trump is delaying a decision on whether to withdraw from the landmark climate deal until later this month.

