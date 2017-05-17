Vermont wind power sound rule among quietest in country

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Regulators in Vermont - a state that has been working toward some of the most renewable energy goals in the country - are seeking a state sound limit on wind power projects that is believed to be the quietest in the country.

Renewable energy advocates say the rule is too restrictive and would effectively ban the development of wind power in Vermont.

The rule sets a 42-decibel sound restriction for wind turbines during the day and 39 at night. It also requires turbines to be set back 10 times their height from a residence.

The rule now goes to a legislative committee for approval.

Vermonters for a Clean Environment wanted standards for low-frequency sound but says the overall rule is a big improvement over what's in place.

