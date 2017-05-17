Quantcast

Police: Search for stolen jewelry led to Claremont drug arrest

CLAREMONT, N.H. -

A search for stolen jewelry led to a drug arrest in Claremont, New Hampshire, Wednesday.

Police executed a search warrant in response to a report of jewelry stolen earlier in the day. A guest staying at the house was found to have drugs on him and was arrested. Jordan Berry, 24, of Claremont, was charged with possession of Klonopin, suboxone and methamphetamine.

During the search of the apartment, the stolen property was recovered. That case is still under investigation and police say there will be more arrests. 

