Vt. governor signs media shield law

Behind most of our best stories are great sources, and Wednesday, those that help bring you the news that really matters can sleep a little better. Gov. Phil Scott, R-Vermont, signed a media shield law. Before he did so, Vermont journalists could be called into a courtroom and forced to reveal sources or face jail time.

Now, with few exceptions, sources like those we rely on will be legally protected.

"For too long, the state has allowed its judicial system to haul journalists up on the stand and compel them to testify with few limitations. For too long, the state has allowed overzealous attorneys to force reporters to disclose unpublished information and reveal the identities of confidential sources. That ends today," said Paul Heintz, Vt. Press Association board member.

A lobbyist employed by WCAX News testified in favor of the bill several times. It proved to be one of the most popular bills at the Statehouse this year.

Only two of the state's 180 lawmakers voted against it.

