Recovery operation for body found in Westmore delayed

The recovery operation of a body found Monday in Westmore has been delayed.

The body is located at the bottom of a 300-foot cliff near Mt. Pisgah. The difficult terrain and weather conditions mean Vermont State Police need to bring in technical rescue teams. They will stage for the recovery Friday and aim to complete the operation Saturday. Stowe Mountain Rescue, the Vermont National Guard, State Police and Colchester Technical Rescue will all assist in the recovery. The body was discovered during a search for Tyler Robinson , a missing man from Orleans.

