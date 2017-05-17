Why are thousands still waiting for Vt. tax refunds?

More than a month after Tax Day, tens of thousands of Vermonters are asking, "Where's my money?" The average wait time for electronic returns is 23 days for electronic returns to a month for paper returns. But our Alexei Rubenstein found out nearly 40,000 people have been waiting longer than that.

Robert Hondal says his patience has run out.

"On Monday it'll be 12 weeks for me and I don't have hope that I'm going to get my refund next week either," Hondal said.

Vermont tax officials last week said it might take longer for you to get your money back this year. That's because they're trying to prevent fraud. What started as the standard four-to-six-week wait, changed to 12 weeks.

"Data verification issues, identity verification issues: It's important to know that if we have questions, we have reached out. We've sent out almost 9,000 letters to taxpayers," Vt. Tax Commissioner Kaj Samsom said.

But Hondal and hundreds of WCAX News viewers who contacted us on Facebook are fed up and question the tax department's claims.

" ... No explanation-nothing! If we were this late PAYING our taxes it would be another story!!" Jennifer Cavacas said.

" ... It's not a joke states broke and can't pay it's bills ... " Bryant Francis said.

"Mine just barely got released after 15 weeks and countless phone calls," Megan Murphy said.

Tax officials say the delays are not because of cuts in staff or-- another common myth-- that the state is dragging its feet because it needs the cash liquidity.

"This idea that we're holding onto refunds to collect the interest-- that's absolutely not the case," Samsom said. "We just ask for folks patience, so we're doing our best."

We wanted to know how many people still don't have their money. The tax department says it's about 82 percent finished now with 39,000 people still waiting for their checks.

People like Robert Hondal.

"I got my federal tax return in two weeks," Hondal said. "I've had the same job, the same bank account, the same address for 15 years. I can't believe that the state of Vermont needs up to 12 weeks to verify that information."

Many of the viewers who contacted us say they e-filed in January and February, now well over the 12-week mark. The tax department says e-filing is supposed to speed up the process. They also say more than 10 percent of taxpayers still use snail mail.

