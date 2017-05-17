Summer camp cleanup time in Vermont

It's that time of year when people are thinking of sending their kids to summer camps. But who clears out the winter debris and potential hazards at one of the state's camps?

Cabin No. 4 at Buck Camp may look like it's ready to take on campers from the outside, but one of the big reasons why instructors need your help this weekend is on the inside. Archery stands, bleachers– it all needs to go down to the archery range. It's just one of the things on the list that needs to be completed this weekend.

Soon, the camp will be taken over by shouting and laughing as kids enjoy a break from home. But before that, some work needs to be done.

"We have to do some repair work, it looks like some animals might have gotten in, and just a good ole tidying of the bathroom to make it more suitable for people to use," said Blake.

And certain spots need a scrub.

"We really need the help. Even if it's just an hour or two, I know Buck Lake's kind of a drive, you know, it's 40 minutes from Montpelier to get here, but still, even if you can just come for the morning or the afternoon," said Blake.

Blake runs the Green Mountain Conservation camps. She gave us a tour of problem areas before campers come to Buck Lake in one month.

"All of our buildings are boarded up right now, so we're looking to kind of unboard all the buildings, and getting them de-winterized," said Blake.

Down by the lake, a 50-year-old fishing shed needs a makeover, think you can help?

"The plan is to kinda flip the building over on its side and see kinda structurally underneath, if the boards just need to be replaced, right now the boards are complete rotted out," said Blake.

A pink ribbon marks a dead tree that needs to come down. Blake says they need help not only sawing down the trees but chopping them up too.

It's hard work, but Blake says the kids will remember camp forever.

"Really think it's just getting them out in nature, appreciating finding kids who are the same age that are passionate about the same things as well," said Blake

You are invited to volunteer your help this Saturday and Sunday during the camps "work-cation" weekend. Those who stay all weekend can sleep in the cabins or bring your own tent.

Click here for more information available camping spots.