New buses a boost for struggling families in Addison County

Anna Allen is one of many mothers who struggled to get to and from places.

"I would find gas money," Allen said. "Scrape up change to get here."

She's training in the kitchen of the Addison County Parent-Child Center in Middlebury. It's also where she gets child care for her infant daughter, Melissa.

"When you live in poverty, if you have to pay rent or get food for your children, child care and transportation are often things that fall apart," said Donna Bailey, the co-director of the Addison County Parent-Child Center.

That's why the center teamed up with Champlain Valley Head Start, a human service agency out of Burlington to get two new buses. Their goal-- to make getting to and from places easier and safer.

"You're that first face and you're that safe face for that little kid that's getting on the bus," said Amanda Bodette, a bus monitor.

Bodette says these new buses put kids' safety first.

"The seats here are a huge upgrade from what we had in our vans. In our vans, we had just standard 12-passenger vans with just regular child care seats just hooked into them," she said.

The new buses seat twice as many passengers and allow staffers to seat children with much less effort.

"It gives me more time to focus on the kids, their individual needs, what the parents might need on their ride in," Bodette said.

The two buses were purchased with a $117,000 federal grant.

"When we can provide the best service, it feels so good," Bailey said.

In the nearly 20 years that Bailey has worked here, she says transportation for her clients has always been an issue. But that problem has been solved for Anna Allen, who gets picked up with her daughter at their apartment several times a week.

"I love working in the kitchen here and there's great people here and I'm glad that van is helping us to get to and from," she said.

The Addison Parent-Child Center still has about $75,000 left to pay off. They plan to fundraise for the money.