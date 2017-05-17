Quantcast

Search crews find debris matching missing plane

MIAMI -

The Coast Guard says debris found floating near the Bahamas is from the same type of plane that vanished nearby Monday.

Four people were on board the twin-engine plane when air traffic control lost contact with it. And authorities say they have not given up the search for those people. The pilot was identified as Nathan Ulrich, 52, of Lee, New Hampshire. Also on board was Jennifer Blumin, 40, of New York City, and her 3- and 4-year-old sons.

The plane was bound from Puerto Rico to Florida.

