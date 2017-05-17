Saranac Lake school deals with asbestos concerns

Asbestos concerns at a middle and elementary school in Saranac Lake mean new classrooms for dozens of students.

The discovery created a huge headache for the school district. School officials say they were scrambling Friday to set in motion new plans to get students out of the affected area of Petrova Elementary.

The Saranac Lake Central School district had multimillion-dollar plans to upgrade its old buildings this year, but now a new million-dollar project is at the top of their list. The discovery on the third floor of Petrova Elementary and Saranac Lake Middle School is so potentially dangerous, they won't let us upstairs. They found old insulation containing vermiculite.

"Vermiculite itself is a mineral and it itself does not have any health implications; however, out of the mines where some of the vermiculite was mined, they also found asbestos and there's no particular test to say does the vermiculite we have asbestos in it," said Diane Fox, Saranac Lake Central School District superintendent.

Asbestos exposure can lead to serious and life-threatening health conditions including lung cancer. Fox says the school board voted to clean out all of the vermiculite in the building and remove students from the third floor.

That means some are taking classes downstairs, but there isn't room for them all. So Petrova fourth- and fifth-graders now go to Bloomingdale Elementary, which is about 15 minutes away. But Fox says they still take the same bus.

"Our students are going to ride their regular buses or if they walk to Petrova, they can walk or parent drop-off can continue at Petrova, and then we'll shuttle to Bloomingdale for anybody who walks or parent drop-off, otherwise the students just stay on their regular buses and the bus will take them to Bloomingdale," said Fox.

Parents are glad the school caught the problem when they did.

"I think it's a blessing that they caught this before anything could have potentially happened, but I just feel really bad for the teachers and the students. Right before the school year ends they're having to pick up and transfer and just the logistics of everything seems a little complicated," said Natalie Schiek, Saranac Lake.

The total clean up and rebuilding of ceilings and other infrastructure on that floor in Petrova is expected to cost around $1 million.

"Because we're taking down all of our ceilings, you'll be able to see from the floor up to the ceiling joist, so we need to rebuild all of our ceilings, insulation, lights, emergency systems such as intercom and our fire system," said Fox.

In order to potentially receive state aid reimbursements, the school will have to take that money from their general fund balance. They could get a refund of around $540,000 from the state the next year. They hope to have the vermiculite removed by the beginning of the school year.