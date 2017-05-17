Winooski hotel project could take up less space

In Winooski, a planned hotel for the downtown will take up less space than expected.

The city manager tells us the City Council had approved the hotel for all of one lot and part of another.

Now, the proposed hotel would take up only one of the lots.

That might speed up its permitting process. The 97-room hotel is planned for the green space between the Winooski Bridge and the Woolen Mill.

