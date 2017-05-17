Quantcast

Bridge to honor North Country icon

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. -

A late North Country broadcasting icon will be permanently honored.

The New York State Senate approved legislation to designate the "Gordie Little Memorial Bridge".

Gordie Little died last year. He was a longtime broadcaster in Plattsburgh. The bridge on Route 22B crosses the Saranac River in Morrisonville.

Sen. Betty Little sponsored that measure after towns requested it.

