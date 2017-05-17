Quantcast

4 teens charged with hate crimes in Northern NY - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

4 teens charged with hate crimes in Northern NY

CHAZY, N.Y. -

Police have charged four people with hate crimes in the North Country.

New York State Police say the teens vandalized a building in a West Chazy park earlier this month with anti-Semitic and racist graffiti.

Investigators enlisted the State Police Hate Crimes Unit to track down Tyler Boule, 18, of Champlain, Ryan Kunath, 18, of West Chazy, and two juveniles whose names police did not release.

The town tells us the vandalism caused about $400 in damage.

