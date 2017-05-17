New contract sends Vt. inmates out of state

Hundreds of Vermont prison inmates are serving their time out of state. In recent years, that number has dropped. From 2014 to today, Vermont inmates being housed outside the state has dropped from 500 to 270. But a desire by some to see that number at zero has hit a roadblock.

Seven Days Staff Writer Mark Davis is taking on the issue in this week's Seven Days. He told us what he learned and what it means for taxpayers. Watch the video to see.

Click here for Davis' article in Seven Days.