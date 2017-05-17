Quantcast

Longtime Newport resident stabbed to death in Florida

Longtime Newport resident stabbed to death in Florida

SEBRING, Florida -

There is heartbreak and sadness in Newport after word that a longtime resident was murdered in Florida late Tuesday night.

The family of Shirley Temple confirmed to WCAX News that the 51-year-old was stabbed to death. Temple grew up in Newport Center and had just moved to Florida about a year and a half ago.

The Highlands County Sheriff's Office says the stabbing suspect is Temple's boyfriend, Richard Conway Strickland, 51, of Sebring, Florida.

Authorities say Conway was covered "almost head to toe" in blood and sitting on a chair outside his mobile home when deputies arrived and found Temple's body in the kitchen. Sheriffs say she was stabbed multiple times with several different knives. Strickland told sheriffs he "lost it" after an argument.

He's been charged with first-degree murder.

