How website's efforts to attract people of color to Vermont are paying off

It's a unique resource for people of color relocating to Vermont for school, work or retirement. Now, IAMAVERMONTER.ORG is celebrating its second year online.

The website just got a facelift with expanded sections for careers, culture and recreation. It was inspired by Dr. Dan Balón, who died in January 2013. He was the director of diversity & equality at the Burlington School District and was a tireless advocate in the community.

Curtiss Reed, the executive director of the Vermont Partnership for Fairness and Diversity, told our Eva McKend more about the website, its mission and its results. Watch the video to see.

