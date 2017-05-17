Quantcast

How website's efforts to attract people of color to Vermont are - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

How website's efforts to attract people of color to Vermont are paying off

Posted: Updated:
BURLINGTON, Vt. -

It's a unique resource for people of color relocating to Vermont for school, work or retirement. Now, IAMAVERMONTER.ORG is celebrating its second year online.

The website just got a facelift with expanded sections for careers, culture and recreation. It was inspired by Dr. Dan Balón, who died in January 2013. He was the director of diversity & equality at the Burlington School District and was a tireless advocate in the community.

Curtiss Reed, the executive director of the Vermont Partnership for Fairness and Diversity, told our Eva McKend more about the website, its mission and its results. Watch the video to see.

Related Story:

Website aims to attract people of color to Vermont

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.