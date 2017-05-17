Quantcast

Crews stop brush fires in Hartford - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Crews stop brush fires in Hartford

Posted: Updated:
HARTFORD, Vt. -

Downed power lines caused two fires Wednesday in Hartford.

The fires took place on Podunk and Wildlife Road. One was a small brush fire while the other was much larger. Multiple agencies worked to to contain the fires. More than 3 acres of land were burned but crews prevented the fires from spreading to any nearby structures.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.