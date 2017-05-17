Crews stop brush fires in Hartford

Downed power lines caused two fires Wednesday in Hartford.
There is heartbreak and sadness in Newport after word that a longtime resident was murdered in Florida late last night.
Police say a Bennington woman was drunk when she crashed her car with a child inside.
Police in Berlin hope the public can help them identify a suspected thief.
Police say four North Country teens vandalized a park with racist graffiti.
A search for stolen jewelry lead to a drug arrest in Claremont, New Hampshire, Wednesday.
The recovery operation of a body found Monday in Westmore has been delayed.
The Coast Guard says debris found floating near the Bahamas is from the same type of plane that vanished Monday. A New Hampshire man was the pilot.
