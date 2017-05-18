Motorcyclist hospitalized after being struck in South Burlington

A car struck a motorcyclist in South Burlington Wednesday evening.
Downed power lines caused two fires Wednesday in Hartford.
It's one piece of a puzzle aimed to alleviate the region's mental health crisis.
There is heartbreak and sadness in Newport after word that a longtime resident was murdered in Florida late last night.
Police say a Bennington woman was drunk when she crashed her car with a child inside.
Police in Berlin hope the public can help them identify a suspected thief.
Police say four North Country teens vandalized a park with racist graffiti.
A search for stolen jewelry lead to a drug arrest in Claremont, New Hampshire, Wednesday.
