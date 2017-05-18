Quantcast

Motorcyclist hospitalized after being struck in South Burlington

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. -

A car struck a motorcyclist in South Burlington Wednesday evening.

It happened on Farrell Street in front of the Chittenden Regional Correctional Center when investigators say the vehicle attempted to make a left turn. The motorcyclist was sent to the hospital with injuries.

Police say drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor in this accident.

