Special Olympics Vermont CEO announces her retirement

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - The head of the Special Olympics in Vermont has announced her plans to retire at the end of this year.

Lisa DeNatale, who became president and CEO of the organization in 2011, says she will step down in December and that a search committee has formed to recruit a new president and CEO.

The Rutland Herald reports DeNatale greatly expanded Special Olympics Vermont's reach to more athletes. During her tenure, the organization grew from a five-person staff serving 950 athletes to a staff of nine full-time employees serving more than 1,800 athletes.

Revenue also grew more than 30 percent under DeNatale's leadership. She also expanded programming for the organization and helped Vermont host more than 240 Special Olympians last December for the Special Olympics USA Training Camp.

