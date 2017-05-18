Dartmouth pizza shop shuts its doors after 38 years

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) - A pizza shop that had fed generations of Dartmouth College students and New Hampshire residents alike shut its doors earlier this week with little warning given to patrons and employees.

Hanover's Everything But Anchovies, which first opened in 1979, was closed on Tuesday by company president Maureen Bogosian, who says there were multiple reasons for the closure. The Valley News reports that a recently opened Domino's had cut into the pizza shop's late night deliveries by about 20 percent.

Bogosian says her main concern now is helping to find employment for the shop's workers.

CNN anchor Jake Tapper, a Dartmouth alumnus, expressed sadness at the pizza shop's closure on Twitter. Tapper is also Dartmouth's 2017 commencement speaker, and will address graduates on June 11.

It was a small pizzeria, but there were those of us who loved it.



RIP EBA's



Cc @dartmouthalumni https://t.co/j3LIYpAHLZ — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) May 17, 2017

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.