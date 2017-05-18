1 dead in NH construction accident

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Authorities are investigating a fatal construction accident in Acworth, New Hampshire.

A spokesman for the Occupational Safety and Health Administration says police notified the agency of the accident at about 1 p.m. Tuesday. One person died. OSHA sent an inspector to the scene.

The inspection is ongoing.

Further information was not immediately available.

