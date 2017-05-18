2 upstate NY breweries share title in Craft Beer Challenge

NEW YORK (AP) - Two upstate New York breweries have been declared the winners of the Taste NY Inaugural Craft Beer Challenge.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday evening that Brewery Ommegang outside Cooperstown and the Roscoe Beer Co. in Sullivan County tied for first place after a blind taste test held in Manhattan.

More than 70 breweries signed up to participate in the contest, and more than 42,000 votes were cast online. Ommegang and Roscoe were among the five finalists. The others were the Genesee Brewing Co. in Rochester, Prison City Pub and Brewery in Auburn, and Southern Tier Brewing Company in Lakewood in western New York.

The panel for Wednesday's taste test included Cuomo, chef Mario Batali and other noted food critics, chefs and restaurant owners.

