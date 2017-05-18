Quantcast

NY to review college compliance with sexual assault policy - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

NY to review college compliance with sexual assault policy

Posted: Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York will use the summer college break to see how well the state's colleges and universities are complying with a new law designed to reduce sexual violence on campus.

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced a "comprehensive review" of every public and private college in the state to ensure compliance with the law, which mandates training for students, staff and campus police. It also set standards for reporting and handling sexual assault cases on campuses.

Cuomo crafted the 2015 law and says that as governor and a father himself the safety of New York students is a top priority.

The review team will include representatives from law enforcement and victim advocates and health officials.

Cuomo wants the review to be completed before the fall semester.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.