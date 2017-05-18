NY to review college compliance with sexual assault policy

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York will use the summer college break to see how well the state's colleges and universities are complying with a new law designed to reduce sexual violence on campus.

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced a "comprehensive review" of every public and private college in the state to ensure compliance with the law, which mandates training for students, staff and campus police. It also set standards for reporting and handling sexual assault cases on campuses.

Cuomo crafted the 2015 law and says that as governor and a father himself the safety of New York students is a top priority.

The review team will include representatives from law enforcement and victim advocates and health officials.

Cuomo wants the review to be completed before the fall semester.

