Cuomo announces plan to cut New York methane emissions

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is including a strategy to fight methane emissions in his plan to reduce the state's total greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

The Democratic governor on Wednesday announced a 25-step methane reduction plan.

The package is part of New York's commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions 40 percent by 2030 and 80 percent by 2050 from 1990 levels.

Cuomo's office says methane is second to carbon dioxide in its contribution to climate change and represents almost 10 percent of the state's greenhouse gas emissions.

The plan directs a group of environmental conservation, energy and public service agencies to monitor and improve emission reduction in landfills, oil and gas infrastructure, farms and residential areas.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.