Hungry caterpillars eye Vermont trees

Authorities are investigating a fatal construction accident in Acworth, New Hampshire.
A pizza shop that had fed generations of Dartmouth College students and New Hampshire residents alike shut its doors earlier this week with little warning given to patrons and employees.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is including a strategy to fight methane emissions in his plan to reduce the state's total greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.
New York will use the summer college break to see how well the state's colleges and universities are complying with a new law designed to reduce sexual violence on campus.
The head of the Special Olympics in Vermont has announced her plans to retire at the end of this year.
Two upstate New York breweries have been declared the winners of the Taste NY Inaugural Craft Beer Challenge.
There is heartbreak and sadness in Newport after word that a longtime resident was murdered in Florida.
A car struck a motorcyclist in South Burlington Wednesday evening.
