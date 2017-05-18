Hungry caterpillars eye Vermont trees

We have a warning about tree damage caused by caterpillars.

The Vermont Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation says tent caterpillars have hatched and should mostly impact Northeast and Central Vermont.

Forest tent caterpillars prefer eating the leaves of sugar maple and ash trees. The tree damage caused by the insect can significantly reduce tree growth and impact maple tapping operations for Vermont sugar makers.

Last year, the caterpillars ate up 25,000 acres of forestland in the state.

