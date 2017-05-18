Megabus cancels Burlington-NYC route

You won't be able to take Megabus from Burlington to the Big Apple anymore.

The busing company is stopping that route starting May 23. Megabus says there aren't enough riders using it so it doesn't make sense to continue offering the service. But it might not be gone for good. The company says in the fall and winter, it might bring the buses back on days when there's strong demand, like holidays and school breaks.

The Megabus route from Boston to Burlington remains unchanged.