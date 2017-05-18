Are Vt. lawmakers nearing a compromise?

Vermont lawmakers are still battling over the budget. But we are hearing they may try to wrap that up tonight.

The fight centers on teacher health care. Republican Gov. Phil Scott wants statewide negotiation for teachers and staff-- a move he says will save $26 million. Democrats, who rule the House and Senate, want those negotiations to stay at the local level. They have a plan they say guarantees even more savings. But the governor doesn't buy it and is threatening to veto a budget without his health care plan.

Sources tell our Kyle Midura that conversations are progressing. While that has been the chorus for the last two weeks, there appears to be some legitimacy behind it this time. Because in prior days, while we'd be hearing, "We're close, we're close, we're close," you'd see lawmakers leaving the Statehouse at about 5:30-6 p.m. Well, they're due to get back on the floor Thursday at about 6:15 p.m., and we're hearing "We are going to be done."

Whether the deal is two-sided or three-sided, we don't know yet. That essentially means either the House and the Senate will agree to something that the governor will ultimately veto, or we will indeed find the common ground on this teachers' health care issue that gets all three sides together.

Sources are telling Kyle Midura that right now the sticking point really seems to be the House and the governor's office on this. The Senate is right there in the middle but these two sides seem to be the ones that can't quite get to agreement.

All sides aren't sharing the details but they are saying that they're getting closer and they're hopeful that tonight is the night.

Meanwhile, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont, weighed in for the first time on this question today. Typically, our congressional delegation doesn't touch state politics. We asked him a couple weeks ago whether he had anything to say about this; he declined. But Thursday, he did weigh in and said basically that he's in support of the House and the Senate on this and doesn't want to see a statewide negotiation for teachers' health care. He feels it weakens workers' positions in the state.