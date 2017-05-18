Vermont lawmakers back at work

Vermont lawmakers are back at work in Montpelier but whether today will yield any compromise remains unclear.

That's because Wednesday, House and Senate leaders said they reached an impasse with Gov. Phil Scott, R-Vermont, over the issue of teacher's health care and how to fund it. That issue has been the sticking point that's hanging up the budget but both sides appear unable to find a middle ground at this point.

WCAX News Reporter Kyle Midura is following this at the Statehouse and he will an update tonight.

Each day the Legislature remains in session costs $50,000 of taxpayer money.