Vt. lawmakers conclude work, governor veto likely

Lawmakers conclude their work, but it's a near guarantee Gov. Phil Scott, R-Vermont, will call them back.

A proposal to save millions on teachers' health care completely derailed the end of this legislative year. Democratic lawmakers spent two and a half weeks first dismissing the idea, then working with the governor on compromise.

Late Thursday night they abandoned hope of appeasing the governor settling largely on what they would have if the idea never came forward.

The governor said his goodbyes to lawmakers after they completed their work, but he made his veto intention abundantly clear this week.

While initially he said saving $26 million would be enough, he'll be bringing lawmakers back June 21 and 22 because they wouldn't sign off on taking teacher health care negotiations to a statewide bargaining table.

There are enough votes in the House to uphold the governor's veto, but none of the sides in the fight have the power to overrule the other.

If lawmakers can't work out a deal by July 1 when the state's financial year ends lawmakers would need to sign off on a short-term budget, a tactic that's been relied upon frequently at the national level.