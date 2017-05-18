Accused Vt. paraeducator back in court

A former Highgate paraeducator accused of sexually assaulting a student faced a judge again today.

You may remember, Josie Spears, 33, is accused of sexually assaulting a young boy who was a student where she worked. Because of that, she's not allowed to have contact with children. But investigators say she did just that.

Police say in April, Spears talked to a young boy at the Lucky Buffet restaurant in St. Albans. She also allegedly asked the boy if he had a cellphone.

Court restrictions given to Spears in February limit her from having contact with boys under the age of 16. Earlier this week, police learned she allegedly violated that condition by speaking to the boy in the restaurant back in April. This is her second violation.

Thursday, the judge allowed Spears to go home but reminded her she is still on a curfew and under the supervision of her father, in addition to not being able to talk to young boys.

We asked Spears and her attorney if they had any comment as they were walking out of the courtroom today, they both declined.

Our Tyler Dumont will have more on this story tonight on the Channel 3 Evening News starting at 5 p.m.

