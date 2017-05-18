Seminar with anti-vaccine advocates causes stir

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - A seminar that includes national anti-vaccination advocates has caused a stir in a Vermont ski resort town, where some parents and doctors worry it could sway some families not to vaccinate their children.

Local chiropractor Dr. Bradley Rauch organized Saturday's "Hope and Healing for Autism and Neurodevelopmental Disorders" in Stowe. He says it's "absolutely not an anti-vaccination event," though vaccines will be discussed. It's co-sponsored by Vermonters for Vaccine Choice.

Dr. Bob Arnot, whose child is in daycare in Stowe, worries that anti-vaccination advocates are targeting Vermont, and some parents may choose not to vaccinate their children, which could increase the risk of measles.

The event is at Stowe High School, which requires students to be vaccinated. Stowe's school superintendent says there's a long-held policy of making the facilities available to the community, which in no way implies any endorsement.

