Montpelier police chief defends sanctuary city changes

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Montpelier's police chief is defending changes to the city's sanctuary status.

The Times Argus reports that Chief Tony Facos' modifications to the city's policy were criticized by a member of the American Civil Liberties Union of Vermont.

Facos says he was only following new state legislation when he removed a pair of clauses in Montpelier's sanctuary status resolution that said the city would not cooperate with federal agencies.

The chief says that the new law still doesn't comply with President Donald Trump's immigration policy because Vermont's governor retains the sole power to authorize police to enforce federal immigration law.

Facos says cooperation with federal law enforcement is necessary at times. However, he adds that Montpelier police will not inquire about an immigrant's status if a criminal investigation isn't warranted.

