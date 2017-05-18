Irasburg celebrates book donation from late author Howard Mosher

IRASBURG, Vt. (AP) - A Vermont town is celebrating the donation of classic literary works and history books from the personal collection of the late Howard Frank Mosher, best known for his novels about life in the state's rural Northeast Kingdom.

The Caledonian Record reports Irasburg plans to celebrate Mosher's life and donation during an inauguration at the Leach Public Library. Mosher died in January in his Irasburg home at age 74.

The donation includes works by William Shakespeare and Charles Dickens. There are also books on slavery and the Civil War.

In a letter announcing the December 2016 donation, Mosher says he wrote most of his books in Irasburg, including "A Stranger in the Kingdom." He says the town has been a "treasure trove" of stories.

Mosher says in the letter he hopes an aspiring story writer finds the books "inspiring and helpful."

