Vt. Board of Education approves school merger proposal

DANVILLE, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont State Board of Education has approved the proposal for a school district merger between the Cabot, Danville and Twinfield districts.

The Caledonian Record reports the proposal now faces a public vote scheduled for June 20.

A presentation by the school board chairs states the districts are suffering from declining student enrollment, aging facilities and increasing costs.

While a merger would alleviate those issues, the presentation shows it would lead to the closing of Cabot High School. The chair of Cabot's school board says the plan is not perfect, and it was hard to get "a win-win for everybody."

The Twinfield school board says they welcome the school merger.

If the vote fails, Danville may explore a merger with the Blue Mountain Union School District in Wells River.

