How WCAX helped thousands of Vermonters find missing money

Great news for Vermonters with loads of unclaimed cash-- the Vermont treasurer's office says a WCAX News investigation connected almost 2,000 people with their missing money.

Free money is up for grabs and some of it may belong to you; you just have to go to www.VermontTreasurer.gov. That was the gist of a WCAX News investigation last week.

There are 350,000 entries in the state's unclaimed property database. That $76 million pot got a bit smaller after our story ran.

"It gets people's attention," said Beth Pearce, D-Vt. Treasurer. "They take a look at the website and, for us, that's important."

Pearce tells us in the five days following our story, there were 61,172 searches on that website. That's six times more than usual. Those searches resulted in 1,740 claims being filed and roughly $208,000 going back into Vermonters' wallets.

"To us, the big thing is consumer protection, getting the money out to the rightful owner," Pearce said. "We are thrilled that 1,700 people now have their claim forms and we'll hopefully be processing those claims quickly so that we can get those out to them as soon as possible."

Just a reminder, May 1 was the deadline for businesses to report unclaimed money to the state. So even if you've checked the list in the past, now is the time to check again. You never know how much could be waiting for you.

Click here to search.

Related Story:

WCAX Investigates: Unclaimed Cash