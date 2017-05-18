Record temperatures bring hundreds to Burlington beaches

The record temperatures brought hundreds out to Burlington's beaches Thursday.

For those stuck at work, it was a missed opportunity. Beaches were crowded as many got a head start to summer.

"Burlington in the summer is the best place in the world to be. With the weather like this, and the lake, it's great," said Thomas Demag, South Burlington.

The Queen City reached a record high of 90 degrees May 18.

"I called into work today," said one person.

Surely, he wasn't the only one playing hooky, as hundreds packed North Beach in Burlington.

"My boss texted me this morning and told me not to come in. So, all my friends were coming here, so I decided why not," said Demag.

"I'm just hanging out with some friends. I haven't seen these guys in a while, I've been away at school. So, it's good to catch up with some old friends," said Cameron Cousino, Essex.

At just before 3 p.m., parts of Burlington were already topping some other typical hot spots across the country, including Miami, Los Angeles and Boston. Burlington eventually hit 92 and cooling off wasn't exactly a breeze. Lake Champlain water temperatures were still in the 40s.

Reporter Tyler Dumont: What's the water feel like?

Cousino: Freezing! It's so cold. I mean you can get in, it's a little chilly. Once you get used to it, it's not bad. But I'm going to stay on the sand for the most of the day, I think.

But of course, there were a few who dared...

"The water is freezing. It's very refreshing though on a day like today," said Crystal Abbate.

And while the official start to summer may still be a month away, these beachgoers were happy to get a preview of what's ahead and to put the snow and cold behind for a while.

"Winter is brutal in Vermont. I go to school at Norwich University, where it's cold there. Finally feeling the summer and the heat is the best feeling in the world. It's amazing," said Demag.

Park employees were already hard at work Thursday. There's still a week and a half to go to get ready for Memorial Day weekend and things are expected to cool down in the meantime over the next few days.