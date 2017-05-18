Super Senior: Tom Williams

What's most precious to you? For many of us, of course, it's our family. It's the same for Tom Williams. His family has been with him through some trying times and joyous times.

When you're out of water, Tom and his crew come to the rescue.

"It's very important," said Tom.

Tom is the owner of Spafford and Sons. When the wells go dry, Tom is flush with business.

"I worked for Spafford for 20 years, never figured out I would end up with their business," said Tom.

Tom kept the names but make no mistake, it's a Williams family business now.

Today, his son Tim and grandson Bret are on the team.

"I'll just pull this one ahead a little bit," said Bret.

The eldest son Jeff is at another site.

"People wouldn't recognize me if I wasn't half dirty anyway," said Tom.

A project in Charlotte is going to be a deep well, drilling down to 600 feet. The work is physical, dirty and very loud.

Reporter Joe Carroll: Is there a problem Tom?

Tom: No, we're just going to let you take it over.

It's only appropriate that Tom would have a dry sense of humor. I passed on the hard labor.

"We're out here today, but we will be in the office 'till 7:30 tonight," said Tom.

The office is in Sudbury. It's the town where Tom grew up and still lives. Hard work came early. He started working on a farm at 10. Later, he married his high school sweetheart Judy. They raised a family and took over Spafford and Sons together. Judy was the office manager until she got devastating news, terminal cancer.

Carroll: You lost your wife a while back, huh?

Tom: I did, yeah. We were both 49. You know that was really bad, that was really tough.

Family over anything else was Tom's motto. After Judy died, the family became even closer. They were there when Tom got cancer and fully recovered. Now, both boys work every day with their dad.

Carroll: What have you learned from your dad?

Tim: I learned hard work. I've learned fairness to people, fairness to our customers and family. Because he's all about family.

So much about family, that on Tom's 70th birthday in 2012 he remarried. Helen is his bride. He also celebrated the day with his son Jeff. He married Carol Ann. The ceremonies were a few hours apart but they shared the reception. It was a joyous day. That Monday, though, they were all back at work.

Tim: He's the boss.

Joe: He is the boss.

Tim: He is the boss, that's how we look at it.

Hard work has made the business grow.

"You just do it! Any part of the business you got to want to do," said Tim.

Family has made his life fulfilled.

"It's just been good. It's been good," said Tom.