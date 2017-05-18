Quantcast

School bus crashes into tree in Hinesburg

HINESBURG, Vt. -

There was a scare for students on a bus in Hinesburg Thursday afternoon.

The driver went off the road and hit a tree. Officials say the car in front of the filled bus hit the brakes and the driver swerved off the road to avoid hitting that car.

We are told the bus driver was not distracted and there was only one minor injury.

The Hinesburg Fire Department just had a meeting on how to prepare for this situation last week and the chief was happy with the way his crew responded.

"We had quite a number of people, we had 15-20 firefighters, EMT and EMPS personal, so it went very well," said Chief Al Barber, Hinesburg Fire Department.

The students were brought back to CVU High School, where their parents picked them up. There was only minor damage to the bus. 

