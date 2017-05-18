Summer falls send thousands of kids to the ER

At the skate park and at school, kids are on a roll. Whether they're riding bikes or boards, there's always a chance for a fall.

"With injuries, it's not a question of if it's going to happen but when it's going to happen," said Dr. Marcee White of Safe Kids Worldwide.

White was part of a new study that found about 50 children go to the emergency room every hour with injuries that happened while riding a bike, skateboard, scooter or skates. Bike and skateboard injuries are down but ER visits from scooters and skates are up significantly.

"It's very important for them to wear a helmet for safety." said Rose Blacksher, a mother and a nurse.

But that's not always happening. The study found nearly 40 percent of parents admitted their children don't always wear helmets when riding. Many parents said their kids think helmets aren't cool or complain they're uncomfortable.

"I think it's one of the hardest things to get kids to do besides eat their greens," mom Berenice Macias said.

But experts say it can lead to serious head injuries.

"Concussions can have a long-lasting effect on kids' ability to learn and interact. And we want to make sure that the brain is protected because it's still growing and developing," White said.

White says besides protective gear, it's also important to make sure kids ride in safe places away from cars.