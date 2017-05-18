Tractor-trailer rollover closes exit ramp in Barton

In the Northeast Kingdom, a tractor-trailer rollover snarled traffic on Interstate 91 southbound in Barton.

Police say the Exit 26 entrance ramp was closed at about 1 p.m. and it reopened by 6 p.m.

It appears some of the contents of that trailer have spilled. The driver was not hurt.

Police say drugs and alcohol were not factors in this crash, but they believe speed was.