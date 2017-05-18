Quantcast

Vt. governor now on the clock for legal pot bill

MONTPELIER, Vt. -

We now know when we'll get an answer on the future of legal marijuana in Vermont.

The bill went to Gov. Phil Scott's desk Thursday. That means he has five legislative days to make a decision. So by the end of Wednesday, he must sign it, veto it or let it become law without his signature.

That bill would legalize recreational marijuana for adults 21 and older and allow people to grow plants.

