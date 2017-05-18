Quantcast

Canada considers legalized marijuana

TORONTO -

Like Vermont, Canada is considering legalizing marijuana-- with one big difference.

Canada would set the minimum age for use at 18. That's three years lower than what Vermont is considering-- and what U.S. states that have embraced legalization allow.

Advocates in Canada say setting the age limit at 21 would encourage a black market.

If Canada legalizes weed, it would be the second country to have nationwide legalization, after Uruguay, which set the minimum age at 18.

