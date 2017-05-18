Canada considers legalized marijuana

A former Highgate paraeducator accused of sexually assaulting a fourth-grade student faced a judge again Thursday.
A former Highgate paraeducator accused of sexually assaulting a fourth-grade student faced a judge again Thursday.
Police release identity of woman killed in a fatal 2-car crash last night on Route 302 in Berlin.
Police release identity of woman killed in a fatal 2-car crash last night on Route 302 in Berlin.
Police say a woman was killed in a crash in Cambridge Thursday.
Police say a woman was killed in a crash in Cambridge Thursday.
Authorities are investigating a fatal construction accident in Acworth, New Hampshire.
Authorities are investigating a fatal construction accident in Acworth, New Hampshire.
There was a scare for students on a bus in Hinesburg Thursday afternoon.
There was a scare for students on a bus in Hinesburg Thursday afternoon.
In the Northeast Kingdom, a tractor-trailer rollover snarled traffic on Interstate 91 southbound in Barton.
In the Northeast Kingdom, a tractor-trailer rollover snarled traffic on Interstate 91 southbound in Barton.
The record temperatures brought hundreds out to Burlington's beaches Thursday.
The record temperatures brought hundreds out to Burlington's beaches Thursday.
Great news for Vermonters with loads of unclaimed cash-- the Vermont treasurer's office says a WCAX News investigation connected almost 2,000 people with their missing money.
Great news for Vermonters with loads of unclaimed cash-- the Vermont treasurer's office says a WCAX News investigation connected almost 2,000 people with their missing money.