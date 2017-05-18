Vet's body found decomposing in Northern NY home

A veteran's body was found decomposing in his Morrisonville, New York, home. Authorities believe Ralph Tefft was dead for months before they found him last week.

Clinton County Coroner David Donah says people lived inside the house for three months while Tefft was lying dead in his bed. Donah says the veteran's daughter and possibly his grandson live at the home. Donah tells WCAX News Tefft's daughter said she didn't report her father's death because it was too much to handle.

An anonymous call to adult protective services prompted the coroner and New York State Police to go to the home last Thursday. They found the 91-year-old veteran lying under blankets.

Donah thinks Tefft died of natural causes.

"After being his neighbor for 15 years, he was the kindest man, one of the kindest men I've ever met in my entire life. Seeing somebody I used to say hello to every morning pass away, especially, he was a vet. He served our country. Just seeing him go out like this is absolutely horrible," said Amy Quesnel, neighbor.

We reached out to State Police who said they couldn't comment because they are still investigating. The coroner says no charges have been filed at this time.

We're learning more about what this veteran was like as a neighbor and community member. You can hear from Morrisonville residents tonight at 11.