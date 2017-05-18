Quantcast

Woman killed in Cambridge crash

CAMBRIDGE, Vt. -

Police say a woman was killed in a crash in Cambridge Thursday.

It happened on Pumpkin Harbor Road just before noon.

Vermont State Police say one car was involved. A woman in her 30s was killed. Police have not yet released her name.

The scene was cleared up by mid-afternoon.

