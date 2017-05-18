Quantcast

Police: Woman killed in Berlin crash

BERLIN, Vt. -

Police have released the identity of a woman killed in a fatal 2-car crash Wednesday night on Route 302 in Berlin.

Police say Claudia Pelkey, 59, of Barre Town, died at the hospital.

The driver of the other car, Douglas Gero, 63, was hospitalized.

Police are still investigating what led to that crash.

