Police: Woman killed in fatal Berlin crash

BERLIN, Vt. -

Police release identity of woman killed in a fatal 2-car crash last night on Route 302 in Berlin.

Police say 59-year-old Claudia Pelkey of Barre Town died at the hospital.

The driver of the other car, 63-year-old Douglas Gero, was hospitalized.

Police are still investigating what led to that crash.

