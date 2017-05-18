Home flipped over during sudden storm

Thursday started with soaring temperatures and then turned to severe storms. Wicked winds took down trees and power lines across our region.

WCAX News has learned a house was blown right off its foundation in Addison near Potash Bay leaving a homeowner in trouble.

The seasonal cottage on Lake Champlain was blown off its foundation with a woman in her 70s inside. The woman was discovered by others in the neighborhood lying on what was once her ceiling with her dog. Witnesses say the woman was in good spirits as she waited for an ambulance.

"She was so fantastic, she said I only had two glasses of wine tonight and I never got my third. We were there and saying if you get out of the emergency room tonight we'll make sure that you get that," said Vince Paradis, neighbor.

Reporter Keith McGilvery: Lucky to be alive?

Paradis: Oh yeah for sure, it was amazing.

Pieces of her home we're left a scattered around her yard. First responders tell Channel 3 the woman was taken to the hospital to be checked out for injuries.

"We had horrible hell, it was the most copious hell, I have ever seen in my life. It just tore down in sheets off of the roof. I've never seen it like that, I thought it was going to let up but it got worse instead of letting up and then all my windows started breaking," said Elizabeth Armstrong.

"I am relieved that no one was hurt here. It has been in my family for generations this piece of land and I would hate to lose it," said Mary Hutchins-Berry.

"We're just trying to get the road open back up so we can get the traffic flowing back through," said Assistant Chief Randy Stearns, Addison Fire Department.

McGilvery: What is the challenge with a scene like the one we have encountered here?

Stearns: Multiple trees, multiple roads along the lake here so we've been working our way through.

Trees fell across a railway in Barton, blocking a train from passing.

The storms brought hail, too. We have reports from across the viewing area of large hail pounding down.

At one point nearly 15,000 homes were without power, mostly in Chittenden County.