Sudden storms slam our region

A wild storm blew a house right off its foundation in Addison.
A former Highgate paraeducator accused of sexually assaulting a fourth-grade student faced a judge again Thursday.
Police have released the identity of a woman killed in a fatal 2-car crash Wednesday night on Route 302 in Berlin.
Police say a woman was killed in a crash in Cambridge Thursday.
Authorities are investigating a fatal construction accident in Acworth, New Hampshire.
There was a scare for students on a bus in Hinesburg Thursday afternoon.
In the Northeast Kingdom, a tractor-trailer rollover snarled traffic on Interstate 91 southbound in Barton.
The record temperatures brought hundreds out to Burlington's beaches Thursday.