Sudden storms slam our region

BURLINGTON, Vt. -

Thursday started with soaring temperatures and then turned to severe storms. Wicked winds took down trees and power lines across our region.

WCAX News has learned a house was blown right off its foundation in Addison near Potash Bay. We have a crew headed to the scene and will have a full update on the Channel 3 News at 11 p.m.

Trees fell across a railway in Barton, blocking a train from passing.

The storms brought hail, too. We have reports from across the viewing area of large hail pounding down.

More than 5,000 homes were without power at 7 p.m., most of them in Chittenden County.

We will have an update on the damages tonight on the Channel 3 News at 11 p.m.

