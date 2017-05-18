Sudden storms slam our region

Thursday started with soaring temperatures and then turned to severe storms. Wicked winds took down trees and power lines across our region.

A house was blown right off its foundation in Addison near Potash Bay.

Trees fell across a railway in Barton, blocking a train from passing.

The storms brought hail, too. We have reports from across the viewing area of large hail pounding down.

More than 5,000 homes were without power at 7 p.m., most of them in Chittenden County.

